Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Vecinos de un fraccionamiento en Piedras Negras descubrieron a los animales jugando con los restos de un bebé

Perros1

El pequeñito fue localizado en un fraccionamiento.

Redacción @DDMexico

Coahuila.- Eran las 8:30 de la mañana de ayer cuando ciudadanos de las calles Vidalva y Copey, en la colonia año 2000, Piedras Negras, se percataron que unos perros jugaban con una bolsa de plástico que contenía restos de algo o alguien.

De pronto varios pobladores decidieron acercarse a los animales para saber con exactitud el contenido del mismo.

Sin saber que se toparían con el hallazgo de que dichos restos pertenecían a los de un bebé de cinco meses de gestación.

De acuerdo con información de agentes de la Policía Investigadora, tomaron conocimiento del hecho luego de recibir una llamada en la que confirmaban que unos perros callejeros traían en el hocico una bolsa, donde se observó que en su interior había un feto.

Al lugar llegó el judicial investigador del Ministerio Público, Martín Cantú Chávez junto con su equipo e inició con las averiguaciones de ese suceso.

Informó que en los próximos días revisarán los hospitales de la zona y realizarán algunas preguntas a los ciudadanos.

Su objetivo es localizar a alguna mujer que haya sido vista en estado de gestación, y que ya no lo esté o que se encuentre internada en alguna clínica.

Se mantendrán revisando los hospitales en espera de que arribe alguna dama con presuntos problemas de aborto. Al sitio se presentaron también los Servicios Periciales, y elementos de la Policía Municipal para tomar conocimiento de ello.

Foto: Especial

