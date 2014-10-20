Vecinos de un fraccionamiento en Piedras Negras descubrieron a los animales jugando con los restos de un bebé
Redacción @DDMexico
Coahuila.- Eran las 8:30 de la mañana de ayer cuando ciudadanos de las calles Vidalva y Copey, en la colonia año 2000, Piedras Negras, se percataron que unos perros jugaban con una bolsa de plástico que contenía restos de algo o alguien.
De pronto varios pobladores decidieron acercarse a los animales para saber con exactitud el contenido del mismo.
Sin saber que se toparían con el hallazgo de que dichos restos pertenecían a los de un bebé de cinco meses de gestación.
De acuerdo con información de agentes de la Policía Investigadora, tomaron conocimiento del hecho luego de recibir una llamada en la que confirmaban que unos perros callejeros traían en el hocico una bolsa, donde se observó que en su interior había un feto.
Al lugar llegó el judicial investigador del Ministerio Público, Martín Cantú Chávez junto con su equipo e inició con las averiguaciones de ese suceso.
Informó que en los próximos días revisarán los hospitales de la zona y realizarán algunas preguntas a los ciudadanos.
Su objetivo es localizar a alguna mujer que haya sido vista en estado de gestación, y que ya no lo esté o que se encuentre internada en alguna clínica.
Se mantendrán revisando los hospitales en espera de que arribe alguna dama con presuntos problemas de aborto. Al sitio se presentaron también los Servicios Periciales, y elementos de la Policía Municipal para tomar conocimiento de ello.
Foto: Especial
My brother recommended I may like this website.
He used to be entirely right. This put up actually made my
day. You cann’t imagine simply how a lot time
I had spent for this info! Thank you!
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Taking a few minutes and
actual effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I put things
off a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I am happy that
you shared this useful information with us. Please keep
us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to
get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!
I always spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles every
day along with a cup of coffee.
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a material! present here at this webpage,
thanks admin of this site.
I was able to find good advice from your articles.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Quality articles or reviews is the main to be a focus for the
viewers to pay a quick visit the website, that’s what
this site is providing.
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own.
Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful info specifically the last part
🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
iphone 3gs! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the great work!
Hello, I do think your site may be having web browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Apart from that, excellent website!
Awesome blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option?
There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any recommendations? Cheers!