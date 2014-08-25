Localizan bomberos el cadáver de un sujeto en el municipio de Tlaquepaque; tenía heridas de arma punzocortante
Redacción
Jalisco.- Las colonias desérticas son las que normalmente buscan los asesinos para dejar un cadáver, tal es el caso de un señor de aproximadamente 30 años de edad, quien fue localizado en el municipio metropolitano de Tlaquepaque, dentro de un tambo totalmente calcinado y en la parte trasera de una camioneta.
Vecinos cercanos informaron que el vehículo comenzó a incendiarse durante la madrugada de ayer, sin ningún motivo aparente, por lo que al comenzar a oler la quema de dicho auto decidieron llamar a los bomberos.
De inmediato llegaron a la zona del siniestro y combatieron el fuego; sin embargo, al concluir dicha acción se encontraron con el cuerpo de un sujeto que ardió junto con el carro y además presentaba varias cuchilladas en el tórax.
Según testigos, el automóvil estuvo varios días abandonado en las calles de Jalisco y Arboledas, en la colonia Álvaro Obregón y sin llamar la atención hasta que de un momento a otro y sin explicación inició el infierno.
Revelaron también que ya habían dado parte a las autoridades sobre el misterioso automotor, pero antes de que llegara la policía a investigar le prendieron fuego.
Los especialistas del Instituto Jalisciense de Ciencias Forenses (IJCF), examinaron los restos del varón y dictaron su primer informe, en el que establecieron la edad aproximada de la víctima, que se encontraba totalmente quemado y que tenía varias heridas de arma punzocortante.
30 años de edad, dijeron las autoridades que tenía el occiso
Daño significativo. El traumatismo torácico, es la primer causa de muerte después de un trauma físico en la cabeza o médula espinal.
Foto: Cuartoscuro/ Especial
