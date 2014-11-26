Por Becarios Web

La actriz está en contra de cambiar su apariencia

Redacción.
La actriz Halle Berry demando a su ex pareja, el modelo Gabriel Aubry, por cambiar el look de Nahla, su hija de 6 años.

La actriz y su hija Nahla.

La actriz y su hija Nahla.

De acuerdo con la actriz, los cambios de imagen, que consisten en teñir su cabello de rubio y alaciarlo, pueden confundir a la infante sobre su identidad afroamericana, por lo que presento una demanda para impedirlo.
El juez dictó que ninguno de los padres de la niña podrá modificar su apariencia natural.

3 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    I do not even know the way I stopped up right here, but I thought this publish was once great.

    I don’t recognize who you are however definitely you are going to a
    well-known blogger if you happen to are not already.

    Cheers!

    Responder
  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a
    collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us valuable information to work
    on. You have done a wonderful job!

    Responder
  3. Francine

    Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board
    and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out much.

    I’m hoping to give something again and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.