La actriz está en contra de cambiar su apariencia
Redacción.
La actriz Halle Berry demando a su ex pareja, el modelo Gabriel Aubry, por cambiar el look de Nahla, su hija de 6 años.
De acuerdo con la actriz, los cambios de imagen, que consisten en teñir su cabello de rubio y alaciarlo, pueden confundir a la infante sobre su identidad afroamericana, por lo que presento una demanda para impedirlo.
El juez dictó que ninguno de los padres de la niña podrá modificar su apariencia natural.
