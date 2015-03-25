Heidy Infante y la Nueva Sonora conquistan al público
Jazmín [email protected]
Cuando llevas la música en las venas la atracción es tal que terminas dedicándote a cantar, y eso es lo que le sucedió a Heidy Infante, nieta de Pedro Infante, quien tiene su propia agrupación enfocada al género tropical.
La llamada “Diva de la Cumbia” tiene presente a la comunidad mexicana que reside en la Unión Americana, pues tiene en mente hacer un tema especialmente dedicado a ella.
“Se los prometemos, les vamos a hacer una canción con mucho cariño a nuestros paisanos, para que se diviertan y gocen”, dijo la vocalista en exclusiva para Diario de México Edición USA.
Además, adelantó que homenajeará a su abuelo, por medio de temas clásicos que marcaron toda una época.
“En septiembre vamos a hacer un show en el que la primera hora va a ser de sonora, pero mágicamente se va a integrar un mariachi, tomando temas como ‘Nana Pancha’, ‘Yo no fui’, temas que han cantado artistas como Pedro Fernández, nosotros con mariachi”, confesó.
En el mismo sentido, el conjunto integrado por 13 personas también retomará temas de la cubana Celia Cruz, como “La vida es un carnaval”.
“Retomamos el sonido de la cumbia original, tomando lo clásico de lo colombiano, pero metiéndole voces jóvenes, coreografía, imagen fresca y haciendo una sonora show, una sonora que no nada más canta, sino que hacemos todo un espectáculo”, comentó la cantante.
Y es que en el grupo hay variedad, pues los integrantes son originarios de distintos países.
“Tenemos integrantes de distintas nacionalidades, mexicanos, colombianos y venezolanos, para todos los gustos”, acotó. Por ahora, la sonora promociona su sencillo “La luz”, que goza del gusto del público mexicano y el que buscan hacer llegar a Estados Unidos.
Este fin de semana la agrupación recorrerá la capital mexicana con canciones como “Tremendo Q” y más.
Se presentará en el Salón Villa Flamingos en la colonia Portales, posteriormente al Paradise de Xochimilco y en el Casino Life, en la delegación Benito Juárez.
