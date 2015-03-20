Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El ariete auriazul desea ganar su lugar en el TRI

Herrera

Eduardo Herrera suma 26 goles desde su debut en la Primera División

Manuel Cuellar.- A pesar de que tiene una competencia fuerte por un puesto en la delantera de la Selección Mexicana, Eduardo Herrera quiere luchar por un lugar en el TRI.

El delantero de los Pumas aseguró que la única clave para mantenerse en el gusto de Miguel Herrera es marcando goles, tanto con su club como con el combinado mexicano.

“Primero que me conozca, que sepa lo que puedo hacer y así tener minutos para demostrar por qué fui llamado y que esta sea la primera de muchas convocatorias, que no sea la única”, mencionó en conferencia de prensa en el estadio Olímpico Universitario.

El artillero aseveró que su llamado no fue casualidad o sólo por acabar una sequía de casi dos años sin un jugador de los Pumas en el tricolor: “Me respaldo con goles, uno como delantero es cómo puede alzar la mano y que lleguen las oportunidades”.

Los del Pedregal enfrentarán este domingo al Puebla de Cuauhtémoc Blanco en la jornada 11 del Clausura 2015.

Foto: Mexsport

7 Respuestas

  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    you are actually a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is
    amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a wonderful task in this subject!

    Responder
  3. Elise

    Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! existing here at
    this weblog, thanks admin of this website.

    Responder
  4. Lula

    Great goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to
    and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here,
    certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.

    Responder
  6. health care

    My brother recommended I might like this blog.

    He was once totally right. This publish actually made my day.
    You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info!
    Thank you!

    Responder
  7. Rocky

    Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
    protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.