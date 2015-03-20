El ariete auriazul desea ganar su lugar en el TRI
Manuel Cuellar.- A pesar de que tiene una competencia fuerte por un puesto en la delantera de la Selección Mexicana, Eduardo Herrera quiere luchar por un lugar en el TRI.
El delantero de los Pumas aseguró que la única clave para mantenerse en el gusto de Miguel Herrera es marcando goles, tanto con su club como con el combinado mexicano.
“Primero que me conozca, que sepa lo que puedo hacer y así tener minutos para demostrar por qué fui llamado y que esta sea la primera de muchas convocatorias, que no sea la única”, mencionó en conferencia de prensa en el estadio Olímpico Universitario.
El artillero aseveró que su llamado no fue casualidad o sólo por acabar una sequía de casi dos años sin un jugador de los Pumas en el tricolor: “Me respaldo con goles, uno como delantero es cómo puede alzar la mano y que lleguen las oportunidades”.
Los del Pedregal enfrentarán este domingo al Puebla de Cuauhtémoc Blanco en la jornada 11 del Clausura 2015.
Foto: Mexsport
