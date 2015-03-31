Por Becarios Web

La empresa a la cual pertenecía le dedicará una emotiva velada

Notimex

La empresa Triple A y sus principales figuras rendirán este miércoles un homenaje a Hijo del Perro Aguayo, en función que se realizará en el Auditorio Miguel Barragán de San Luis Potosí.

A casi dos semanas del fallecimiento del luchador, la empresa a la cual pertenecía le dedicará una emotiva velada, en la que estarán las principales figuras y amigos.

Uno de ellos es El Patrón Alberto, actual Megacampeón AAA y quien tuvo una fuerte rivalidad con el hijo del “Can de Nochistlán”; en esta ocasión estará en la ciudad que lo vio nacer, por lo que contará con el apoyo de la afición.

Otro que confirmó su participación es Brian Cage, quien reaparecerá en este país luego de su ausencia en “Rey de reyes”, compromiso al cual no pudo asistir luego de los cambios de fecha que sufrió, pero está listo para mostrar su calidad.

También se espera la presentación estelar de Rey Mysterio, quien el jueves anterior informó desde Santa Clara, California, que se realizaría este homenaje y que él sería parte del mismo.

Junto a estas figuras, se espera la asistencia de los mejores gladiadores de la empresa, como Myztezis, el Hijo del Fantasma, La Parka, Psycho Clown, Texano Jr, Pentagon Jr y otros, para recordar y homenajear al Hijo del Perro Aguayo.

