El próximo año serán mayoría
Un estudio realizado en California reveló que la población de hispanos en dicho estado es igual a la de los blancos, con lo cual están a un paso de superar a los anglosajones y ubicarse como el segundo estado con mayoría hispana en Estados Unidos.
El Departamento de Finanzas de California entregó los datos que revelan que tanto los blancos como los latinos representan alrededor del 39% de la población del estado.
Asimismo indicaron que es de esperarse que a principios del próximo año los hispanos superen en número a los blancos.
Hasta el momento, Nuevo México es el único estado de EU en el que los latinos son el mayor grupo étnico.
