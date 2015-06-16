“La gente que participa, realmente cambia la historia”, dijo Cesar Coletti
Notimex
Por segundo año consecutivo el canal History busca “Una idea para cambiar la historia”, al convocar a emprendedores latinoamericanos que muestren al mundo sus proyectos con los que pretenden alcanzar una transformación en la sociedad.
El concurso busca potenciar el talento, la creatividad y la innovación. La convocatoria se lanzó el 15 de junio y el plazo límite para la presentación de ideas será el 28 de agosto.
Los interesados podrán inscribirse subiendo un video con descripción a tuhistory.com/1Idea, y allí, deberán escoger la categoría que mejor se ajusta a la estructura de su proyecto. Los ganadores recibirán más de 100 mil dólares en efectivo, de los cuales, 60 mil serán para el vencedor.
“Debido a que el año pasado alcanzamos mucho éxito con este proyecto, decidimos echar a andar la segunda edición. Sobre todo porque observamos mucho talento en las propuestas, y creo que es justo darle exposición a un grupo de gente que no la tiene. Ese es el compromiso que tenemos como corporación”, destacó Cesar Coletti, Vicepresidente de Marketing de History Latin America.
La gente que participa, dijo, realmente cambia la historia, ya sea en forma o tamaño, mínima o máxima, lo importante es que sus acciones generan resultados.
“Según lo recibido el año pasado, a la gente le interesan mucho las energías renovables para mejorar la forma de vida de sus similares, es decir, la tecnología aplicada a la sociedad”, comentó.
El cuidado del medioambiente y la potibilización del agua son temas recurrentes y muy interesantes. Aunque existe el lugar propicio para echar a andar estos proyectos, Coletti consideró que debe haber mayor difusión para ellos, así como apoyo.
“No alcanza sólo con políticas de Estado porque todo funciona bien en grandes anuncios y después quedan en la nada, tiene que haber seguimiento, desarrollo y lugar para que la gente se sienta contenta y no haya sido un esfuerzo independiente que te ponga en una situación de tener que empeñar la casa, por ejemplo”, apuntó.
Las categorías son: Salud, Alimentación, Comunidad, Energía Renovable y Tecnologías Aplicadas.
En conferencia de prensa, informó que el jurado estará compuesto por René Drucker Colín, científico mexicano especializado en Fisiología y Neurobiología; la peruana Luz Gómez Pando, ingeniera agrónoma, doctora y especialista en mejoramiento de plantas, y Tomás Recart, director ejecutivo de Enseña Chile.
Además del argentino Andy Freire, emprendedor del ámbito empresarial y social; la colombiana Gladis Miriam Aparicio Rojas, profesora de Física e Investigadora de Colciencias de la Universidad Autónoma de Occidente y Bernardo González–Arechiga, licenciado en Economía y Rector de la Universidad del Valle de México.
El actor peruano Christian Meier será, en esta edición, el portavoz latinoamericano de esta iniciativa, al respecto, platicó que recoger proyectos y hacerlos viables para causar impacto en la gente, es una propuesta increíble e interesante.
“Como padre me interesa dejar un mundo mejor a los que nos siguen, y si puedo ser el portavoz, defender y promocionar estas buenas ideas, me voy a sentir satisfecho”, expresó.
La periodista y conductora de televisión mexicana Verónica del Castillo, también estará a cargo de la difusión en su calidad de embajadora y presentadora.
Cabe recordar que en la primera versión de “Una idea para cambiar la historia”, el colombiano Wiesner Alfonso Osorio se llevó el primer puesto con su generador de energía eléctrica a partir de combustión de HHO obtenido por electrólisis solar.
