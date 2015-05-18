Su meta final es llegar al Congreso de Estados Unidos para que escuchen sus historias
Nancy Balderas S.– José Luis Hernández, fundador de la Asociación de Migrantes Retornados con Discapacidad (Amiredis) y nueve compañeros más de origen hondureño continúan su ruta hacia la Washington.
Luego de pasar casi mes y medio en un centro migratorio en San Antonio, Texas, tras ingresar el 19 de marzo por el puente internacional de Piedras Negras Pass Eagle, consiguieron que las autoridades estadounidenses les otorgaran asilo.
Lo anterior, gracias a la ayuda del Centro de Servicios Legales y Educación para Inmigrantes y Refugiados (RAICES), organización que los sigue acompañando y los apoya en las pláticas que desarrollan en San Antonio, Dallas y Houston, Texas; así como en Los Ángeles, California con la finalidad de difundir la situación que viven los centroamericanos al buscar el “sueño americano”.
Su meta final es llegar al Congreso de Estados Unidos, para que sus integrantes escuchen sus historias y sean más humanos al dictar sus políticas migratorias, desean, también, entrevistarse con el presidente de EU, Barack Obama, para que frene las deportaciones.
Hernández y sus 10 compañeros emprenden una lucha ideológica a favor de los suyos, se ganan la vida impartiendo foros. Durante esta semana estarán en Houston y California, pero en breve llevarán su movimiento hacia Washington.
Foto: Especial
