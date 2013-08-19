Por juan manuel hernandez

El ataque ocurrió mientras descansaban en una playa

holigansRedacción

Integrantes del buque Cuauhtémoc fueron agredidos el domingo en Gdynia, Polonia, reportaron medios de aquel país.

Según fuentes polacas, los mexicanos fueron atacados mientras descansaban en una playa municipal por un grupo de ‘hooligans’, quienes les lanzaron botellas y calificativos racistas.

El grupo de fanáticos del club de futbol Ruch Chorzów insultaron a los marinos con cuando se encontraban en Gdynia para ver un partido.

La trifulca dejó a tres de los mexicanos heridos y dos de origen polaco. Además se detuvo a otras tres personas.

 

Foto: Especial

