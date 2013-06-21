El ‘Pentapichichi’ quiere revancha y dirigir en una Copa del Mundo
Luego de la mala actuación que ha tenido la Selección Mexicana en los últimos meses bajo el mando de José Manuel de la Torre, han comenzado a salir nombres de los posibles sustitutos del entrenador, y destaca que el último en aparecer es alguien que ya pasó por ese mismo banquillo, Hugo Sánchez.
Fue el mismo ‘Pentapichichi’ quien se alzó la mano en una entrevista que le hicieron los medios de comunicación, pues considera que cuando era el DT no tuvo el apoyo necesario para continuar hasta la pasada Copa del Mundo Sudáfrica 2010.
“Siempre voy a estar para colaborar y contribuir para mi país… Si mi país me solicita otra vez, encantado de la vida”, dijo el letal ex delantero del Real Madrid de España.
Ahora todo depende de las decisiones que tome la Federación Mexicana de Futbol, pues el camino no ha sido el adecuado y los nombres de Luis Fernando Tena, Miguel Herrera, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, y ahora ‘Hugol’, comienzan a cobrar fuerza para asegurar la clasificación a Brasil 2014.
