Autoridades mexicanas esperan llegada de familiares para corroborar
Notimex
La Policía Nacional de Colombia identificó hoy como Mile Virginia Martin a la ciudadana colombiana víctima de homicidio en la Ciudad de México, luego de analizar las huellas dactilares que recibió para su cotejo.
El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores informó que los resultados de las pruebas —realizadas por la Dirección de Investigación Criminal e Interpol—, fueron enviados de inmediato a la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Distrito Federal de México.
En un comunicado, la cancillería colombiana explicó que su representación diplomática en México “ha venido prestando la asesoría y la asistencia pertinente” a los familiares de la víctima, “dentro de los principios de respeto a la intimidad y confidencialidad”.
Aseguró que los continuará acompañando “hasta concluir el proceso, dentro del marco de las competencias establecidas y en respeto a la autonomía e institucionalidad de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos”.
La cancillería colombiana solicitó asimismo el informe oficial de la necropsia practicada a la ciudadana colombiana, pidió esclarecer su homicidio y llevar a los responsables ante la justicia.
Mile Virginia Martin fue encontrada muerta el viernes pasado junto con otras cuatro personas en un departamento de la Ciudad de México.
“El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Colombia lamenta el fallecimiento de la connacional Mile Virginia Martin y manifiesta sus sentidas condolencias a familiares y allegados”, agregó el comunicado.
