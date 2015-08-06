Por Fernando Navarete

Autoridades mexicanas esperan llegada de familiares para corroborar

Notimex

La Policía Nacional de Colombia identificó hoy como Mile Virginia Martin a la ciudadana colombiana víctima de homicidio en la Ciudad de México, luego de analizar las huellas dactilares que recibió para su cotejo.

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores informó que los resultados de las pruebas —realizadas por la Dirección de Investigación Criminal e Interpol—, fueron enviados de inmediato a la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Distrito Federal de México.

En un comunicado, la cancillería colombiana explicó que su representación diplomática en México “ha venido prestando la asesoría y la asistencia pertinente” a los familiares de la víctima, “dentro de los principios de respeto a la intimidad y confidencialidad”.

Foto: Cuartoscuro.

Foto: Cuartoscuro.

Aseguró que los continuará acompañando “hasta concluir el proceso, dentro del marco de las competencias establecidas y en respeto a la autonomía e institucionalidad de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos”.

La cancillería colombiana solicitó asimismo el informe oficial de la necropsia practicada a la ciudadana colombiana, pidió esclarecer su homicidio y llevar a los responsables ante la justicia.

Mile Virginia Martin fue encontrada muerta el viernes pasado junto con otras cuatro personas en un departamento de la Ciudad de México.

“El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Colombia lamenta el fallecimiento de la connacional Mile Virginia Martin y manifiesta sus sentidas condolencias a familiares y allegados”, agregó el comunicado.

18 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in web explorer, might check this?

    IE still is the marketplace leader and a good part of other folks
    will miss your excellent writing because of this
    problem.

    Responder
  3. Elana

    Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced
    me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
    Thank you, quite great article.

    Responder
  6. Jan

    It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on net as
    compared to books, as I found this piece of writing at this
    website.

    Responder
  7. Erin

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.

    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for
    me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Superb work!

    Responder
  8. Tamela

    When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
    a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Cheers!

    Responder
  9. Mallory

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do
    same for you.

    Responder
  10. financial planning services

    It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate
    to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
    adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will
    share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder
  11. Hilario

    Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established
    blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very
    techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.

    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks

    Responder
  12. Marquis

    Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
    I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder
  13. Joyce

    I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for.
    Does one offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?

    I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here.
    Again, awesome web site!

    Responder
  14. think audiobooks

    Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that
    I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be
    subscribing in your feed and I am hoping you write again soon!

    Responder
  17. Waylon

    I am now not certain where you’re getting your info, however good topic.

    I needs to spend some time studying more or understanding more.
    Thanks for magnificent information I was in search of this info for my mission.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.