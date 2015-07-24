Hombre asesina a dos y luego se suicida
Las autoridades identificaron al autor del tiroteo en un cine de Lafayette, Luisiana, que causó la muerte a tres personas, el atacante se suicidó despues de cometer el crimen, John Russel Houser, era un hombre de raza blanca de 59 años, era vagabundo y vivía en un motel.
Los otros dos fallecidos fueron identificados como Mayci Breaux (21), de Franklin, Louisiana, que murió en el teatro, y Jillian Johnson (33), de Lafayette, que murió en el hospital.
Autoridades dijeron que el pistolero, era un vagabundo, vivía en un motel de la localidad desde mediados de julio.
El gobernador de Louisiana, Bobby Jindal, calificó como “terrible” el ataque ocurrido esta noche en un cine de la comunidad de Lafayette, donde un hombre disparó al azar, mató a dos personas, hirió a otras siete y se suicidó.
El mandatario estatal llegó al lugar dos horas después del tiroteo y habló ante la prensa para elogiar la respuesta de la policía local y pedir oraciones por las víctimas.
“Esta es una noche terrible para Lafayette, una noche terrible para esta comunidad, una noche terrible para Estados Unidos”, declaró.
Las autoridades identificaron al sospechoso como un hombre de 58 años de origen anglosajón, aunque no dieron a conocer su nombre porque aún se investigan sus antecedentes, informó por su parte el jefe de policía de Lafayette, Jim Craft.
De acuerdo con las investigaciones, el sospechoso ingresó al complejo de salas de cine “Grand 16 Theatre” alrededor de las 19:30 horas locales (00:30 GMT del viernes) y abrió fuego al azar con una pistola, para luego dispararse a sí mismo y quitarse la vida.
El tiroteo ocurrió unos 20 minutos después de haberse iniciado la proyección de la película “Train Wreck”, de acuerdo con el periódico The Daily Advertiser, de Lafayette.
La policía ordenó el cierre del complejo cinematográfico y rodeó con cinta amarilla el estacionamiento para mantener a las personas alejadas del lugar mientras avanzan las investigaciones.
“Todavía no sabemos si esto fue sólo un acto al azar o si se trató de una situación de disputa doméstica… aún no sabemos lo suficiente para poder determinarlo”, agregó el jefe policial Craft.
Como medida de precaución, otros cines y teatros de la zona fueron cerrados por la policía de manera momentánea.
Foto: AP
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a
daily basis. It’s always interesting to read through content from other authors and use something from their
websites.
Hi everybody, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how,
so it’s fastidious to read this webpage, and I used to pay a quick
visit this website daily.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks
First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that
I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind prior
to writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted
simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?
Cheers!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure in regards to the supply?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for
a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
maybe you would have some experience with something
like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Quality content is the key to invite the viewers to pay a visit the web page, that’s what this web page is providing.
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this article. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
I just couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I extremely
enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your guests?
Is going to be back regularly in order to check out new posts
You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read a
single thing like that before. So nice to discover somebody with
some genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Really..
thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing that’s needed
on the internet, someone with a little originality!
Hey very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent ..
Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I am happy to find a lot of helpful info right
here in the put up, we want develop extra techniques on this regard,
thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth used to be a leisure account it.
Look advanced to far brought agreeable from you! However,
how could we keep up a correspondence?
I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your content.
Your article has really peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing
the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I
love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little
more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely happy to read
all at alone place.
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you
download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements
would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos