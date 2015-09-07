En promedio cada año llegan entre 150 y 170 cadáveres en bolsas de plástico
Notimex
Arizona.- Estampas de santos, fotografía familiares, escapularios, cartas y notas deseándoles suerte son parte de los objetos que se han encontrado en la ropa y mochilas de más de dos mil 500 migrantes que han sido localizados en el desierto.
En promedio cada año llegan a la oficina del médico forense del condado de Pima entre 150 y 170 cuerpos de migrantes en bolsas de lona blanca. Es para muchos mexicanos y centroamericanos su última aduana en Estados Unidos.
Las 90 millas de desierto y montañas que separan la frontera de Nogales con Tucson, travesía que puede durar de tres a cinco días, es un reto mortal para los indocumentados. Mochilas, ropa, carteras, bolsas, zapatos, gorras y otras pertenencias que acompañan cráneos y esqueletos secados por el calor suelen ser la única pieza del rompecabezas forense para identificarlos.
Durante los últimos 10 años, alrededor de 2 mil migrantes han muerto cruzando el desierto de Arizona por la militarización y política de vigilancia fronteriza, explicó Robin Reineke, directora de Colibrí Center.
De los dos mil 500 restos hallados entre 1990 y 2014, se han identificado dos terceras partes, es decir alrededor de mil 600.
De acuerdo con una investigación de la Universidad de Arizona y el Forense de Pima, el 82% de esos cuerpos son de hombres mexicanos con una edad promedio de 30 años, provenientes de estados del centro y sur del país. El 37% tenían entre 20 y 29 años y el 13% eran jóvenes de entre 10 y 19 años.
Cifras:
90 millas de desierto y montaña separan a México de la ciudad de Tucson
16% de los muertos en la frontera en los últimos años son mujeres
