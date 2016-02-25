A 17 meses de la masacre y desaparición de los 43 estudiantes normalistas de Ayotzinapa, el presidente Enrique Peña Nieto regresó ayer a Iguala para conmemorar el 195 aniversario de la bandera nacional. La ceremonia estuvo marcada por la referencia implícita a la “noche triste” de Iguala, así como por un fuerte operativo de seguridad que abarcó varias comunidades y estuvo encabezado por el Ejército, la Marina, el Estado Mayor Presidencial y la Policía Federal.
“Iguala es un municipio emblemático en nuestra historia nacional y no puede quedar marcada por estos trágicos acontecimientos; su gente merece ser conocida por sus fortalezas, por su calidez y su firme carácter para alcanzar logros en favor de su comunidad”, dijo Peña Nieto durante su discurso. El mandatario, quien en pocas ocasiones ha hablado de Ayotzinapa —la última y polémica vez, lo hizo para hacer un llamado a “superar” el dolor generado por los acontecimientos—, agregó que, desde los lamentables hechos, su administración ha “desplegado un amplio esfuerzo para procurar justicia por medio de una investigación profunda, transparente y abierta, contando, incluso, con la colaboración de diversas instancias internacionales”, El Ejecutivo destacó que la tragedia evidenció “la necesidad de seguir avanzando” por “el camino de la ley y las instituciones” y aseguró estar “trabajando con el Gobierno de Guerrero para crear condiciones de seguridad y desarrollo para su población”.
Desde los sucesos de Ayotzinapa, Peña Nieto sólo se ha reunido en dos ocasiones con familiares de los estudiantes desparacidos; no obstante, Guerrero ha sido el segundo estado más visitado por el Presidente con 15 visitas en 2014 y 6 en 2015, sólo detrás del Estado de México.
La respuesta de los padres
Si bien es cierto que se esperaba que los padres de los normalistas desaparecidos se manifestaran, ellos mismos habían asegurado que era más importante esperar los resultados de la PGR y sabér qué ocurrió con sus hijos que protestar durante la ceremonia.
¿POR QUÉ IGUALA ?
Al ser la sede donde se firmó el Plan de Iguala el 24 de febrero de 1981, la demarcación es considerada cuna de la Independencia y primer lugar donde se ondeó la primera bandera del México independiente, confeccionada por Magdaleno Ocampo bajo las órdenes de Agustín de Inturbide.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help
is very much appreciated.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this webpage; this weblog carries remarkable
and in fact fine stuff designed for visitors.
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the other experts
of this sector don’t understand this. You must proceed your writing.
I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Hello, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she wishes
to be available that in detail, thus that thing is
maintained over here.
Your way of describing everything in this piece of writing
is actually pleasant, every one be capable of easily know it, Thanks
a lot.
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog centered on the same ideas
you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers
would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested,
feel free to send me an e-mail.
My brother suggested I would possibly like this
blog. He was entirely right. This publish truly made my
day. You can not imagine simply how so much time I
had spent for this information! Thanks!
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and
I am impressed! Very useful information specifically
the last section 🙂 I handle such information much.
I used to be seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
I visited many sites but the audio feature for audio
songs present at this web site is truly wonderful.
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a
blog that’s both educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something which not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy that I found this during my search for
something relating to this.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
Thanks for finally writing about >Iguala no
tiene que quedar marcada – Diario de México USA <Loved it!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!