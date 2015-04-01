Una pareja de cubanos enseña el idioma oficial a las personas que tengan ganas de aprenderlo en NY y Nueva Jersey
Edison Esparza Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.– Conscientes de la frustración que significa para los migrantes, no dominar el idioma inglés, uno de los principales obstáculos para triunfar en el país, Luis Iza y su esposa Margarita, decidieron impartir clases gratuitas.
En Nueva Jersey desde hace cinco años abrieron un programa y desde 2014 comenzaron a dar un curso en el Alto Manhattan, en NY.
“Vivimos en carne propia, los problemas que tienen las personas para ayudar a sus hijos en sus tareas, para comprenderlos, y también lo difícil que significa ir a un lugar y no entender lo que te dicen. Fue eso lo que nos motivo a crear “OpenDoor NJNY”, comentó Iza.
Agregó que están muy contentos por la respuesta que han tenido en ambos estados.
“Tenemos cinco niveles de aprendizaje, quienes vienen aquí son mayoría hispanos entre ellos mexicanos, ecuatorianos, dominicanos y centroamericanos, no tenemos límite de edad”, detalló.
Añadió que la mayoría de las personas que acude lo hace al finalizar su jornada de trabajo.
“Valoramos el esfuerzo de estas personas por ir a trabajar y después asistir a las clases los días miércoles y jueves a partir de las 7 de la noche”, aseguró.
Conmovidos
Los alumnos, se sienten agradecidos y conmovidos por el trabajo altruista que realizan a favor de los migrantes.
“¿Cómo no voy a estar agradecido? Trabajo en un restaurante a dos bloques de este local, las clases son gratis, es un sitio lleno de calor humano. ya estoy en el segundo nivel y espero quedar lista para hablar inglés a cualquier nivel”, comentó la poblana Andrea Pineda
Por su parte, otros estudiantes mencionaron que lo que hace más agradable el ambiente es que se pueden reencontrar con amigos o conocidos.
“Alejandra , Andrea y Rosita nos conocemos desde muchos años, acá nos volvimos a ver, la pasamos padre, porque siendo adulto aprender inglés no es sencillo; sin embargo, le echa- mos ganas y los profesores son buenos”, afirmó Inés Alatorre, al tiempo que agregó que al inscribirte te hacen un examen para ver tu nivel de inglés.
Otros sitios con clases gratuitas
Brooklyn
El Puente de Williamsburg
211 South 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-387-0404
Clases de Lunes a Miércoles de 6 a 9 de la noche.
Para mayores de 19 años.
El Bronx
Bronxworks
80 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY 10453
Morris Senior Center
718-731-3114 ext. 314
Llama para hacer cita.
Manhattan
New York Public Library
212-340-0918
Cupo limitado.
Sólo para mayores de 16 años.
www.nypl.org/events/classes/esol
Queens
Queens Public Library
718-480-4235
Cupo limitado.
Staten Island
New York Public Library
212-340-0918
Mayores de 16 años. Cupo limitado.
www.nypl.org/events/classes/esol
Foto: Edison Esparza
Y también hay clases los fines de semana
