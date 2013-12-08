‘El Ave’ ganó 2-0 a Toluca en el partido de vuelta de semifinal; en el global se impone 3-2
Redacción
Dos testarazos, de Molina y Mosquera, definieron la eliminatoria a favor de América, que tras superar a Toluca en la fase de semifinales, ‘vuela’ muy cerca del bicampeonato.
‘Las Águilas’ llegaron al partido de vuelta de semifinal, este domingo, en el Estadio Azteca, con una desventaja de un gol, la cual desapareció en duelo intenso que fue bien jugado.
Al minuto 12, Aquivaldo Mosquera abrió el marcador; mientras que al 84, Jesús Molina sentenció la eliminatoria.
América buscará su segundo título consecutivo de la Liga Mx; sólo espera al ganador de la llave de Santos y León, que se define en unas horas.
Foto: Mexsport
