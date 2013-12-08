Por César Fabián Perez

‘El Ave’ ganó 2-0 a Toluca en el partido de vuelta de semifinal; en el global se impone 3-2

24081213DI_AME_TOL_MOSQUERA

Aquivaldo Mosquera abrió el marcador al minuto 12.

Redacción

Dos testarazos, de Molina y Mosquera, definieron la eliminatoria a favor de América, que tras superar a Toluca en la fase de semifinales, ‘vuela’ muy cerca del bicampeonato.

‘Las Águilas’ llegaron al partido de vuelta de semifinal, este domingo, en el Estadio Azteca, con una desventaja de un gol, la cual desapareció en duelo intenso que fue bien jugado.

Al minuto 12, Aquivaldo Mosquera abrió el marcador; mientras que al 84, Jesús Molina sentenció la eliminatoria.

América buscará su segundo título consecutivo de la Liga Mx; sólo espera al ganador de la llave de Santos y León, que se define en unas horas.

Foto: Mexsport

10 Respuestas

  1. ig

    If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply visit this web page all
    the time because it gives quality contents, thanks

    Responder
  4. Glinda

    Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform
    you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having
    a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style
    seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder
  6. Claire

    Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do
    with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers

    Responder
  7. design services nothing

    Hello, There’s no doubt that your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.

    I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Apart from that, excellent blog!

    Responder
  8. Sally

    Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe
    for a blog web site? The account helped
    me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
    bright clear concept

    Responder
  9. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come
    back from now on. I want to encourage you to continue your great
    posts, have a nice morning!

    Responder
  10. sales skills locating

    My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of
    your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Would you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write about here.
    Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.