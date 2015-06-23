Durante Junio se celebra el mes del orgullo gay
Nueva York.– Con motivo del mes del orgullo gay, que festeja en junio a nivel internacional, las autoridades difundieron los servicios a los que la comunidad homosexual tiene derecho en la Gran Manzana.
El contralor Scott M. Stringer lanzó ayer la guía para lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transgénero, en la que se incluye un listado de más de 600 programas públicos a los que pueden acudir, tales como prevención del VIH-Sida, asesoría legal, e incluso locales de ocio.
Y es que según una encuesta realizada por el National Center for Transgender Equality, al menos el 74% de los transgénero ha sufrido acoso en su trabajo. Asimismo, un 26% dijo que perdió su empleo a causa de expresar su identidad sexual, mientras que el 37% consideró que no había sido contratado por tener una orientación de género distinta.
“La ciudad de Nueva York es hogar del movimiento gay y un referente en este sentido a nivel internacional. Con esta guía, lo que queremos es conectar a esta comunidad con los servicios que cientos de organizaciones ofrecen y que podrían necesitar en algún momento”, explicó el contralor Stringer en un comunicado.
Cabe destacar que uno de los servicios que se enlistan es para las minorías étnicas de la ciudad, entre ellos latinos y afroamericanos.
La guía es gratuita y está disponible en Internet y puede consultarse en este enlace: comptroller.nyc.gov/help/lgbtqdirectory/
Foto: AP
