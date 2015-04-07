El siniestro ocurrió en una máquina de recarpeteo en el municipio de Guadalupe
Notimex
El incendio de un camión de los denominados “dragones” utilizado para el recarpeteo y bacheo, en el municipio conurbado de Guadalupe, causó la movilización de elementos de Bomberos de Nuevo León y autoridades locales.
El cuerpo de Bomberos Nuevo León señaló que se reportó el incendio de una máquina de recarpeteo en la avenida Ruiz Cortines y Bonifacio Salinas, del citado municipio, hasta donde se trasladaron las unidades 55 y 52, a fin de reforzar en el servicio.
El incendio originó que se cerrara la Avenida Ruiz Cortines y que el sistema de Ecovía buscará calles alternas a fin de seguir brindando el servicio de transporte de pasajeros.
En el lugar, elementos de Protección Civil, así como de bomberos continúan trabajando en las labores para sofocar el incendio, sin que se hayan reportado personas lesionadas o fallecidas en el lugar.
De acuerdo a reportes preliminares, personas que laboran en empresas cerca del lugar del accidente fueron evacuadas.
Hasta el momento, se desconocen los motivos por las cuáles se originó el incendio y el cual ha mantenido la movilización en lugar, dada la cercanía de viviendas y empresas.
