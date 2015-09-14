Redacción
El día de ayer les presentamos El mejor baile de XV años del año, donde Leonardo Cortinas y su hija Jasmine asombraron al público con su coordinación y peculiar forma de bailar. Hoy les mostramos lo que probablemente sea una de las mejores danzas nupciales que existan.
La pareja compuesta por el mago Justin Willman y su esposa Jillian Spikins, bailaron el tema “I Put a Spell on You” y lo hicieron de una manera completamente “mágica”.
Justin Willman es un mago, actor y comediante de la televisión estadounidense, Willman mantiene regularmente giras con shows de magia y comedia en vivo.
Mira la magia a partir del minuto 1:58.
