Por Becarios Web

“Es un jugador muy fuerte mentalmente. Ya lo demostró…”, dijo Herrera

Notimex

El director técnico de la selección mexicana de futbol, Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera, afirmó que la indefinición que atraviesa el delantero Javier “El Chicharito” Hernández con el Real Madrid, eventualmente le beneficiará.

De visita en Houston para promover el juego que sostendrá la selección azteca en esta ciudad el 1 de julio contra el equipo de Honduras, Herrera aseguró que si el Real Madrid no se queda con “El Chicharito” él recibirá ofertas importantes para desarrollarse con más oportunidad de jugar.

Hernández “es un jugador muy fuerte mentalmente. Ya lo demostró, entrenando todo el año donde no tuvo oportunidades, pero cuando lo requirieron ahí estuvo y demostró su fortaleza mental, su actitud, su profesionalismo”, expresó.

“La verdad no me extraña y yo creo que es mejor para él, es benéfica la situación”, señalo Herrera en rueda de prensa en la que también participo Héctor González Iñárritu, director de selecciones nacionales de México.

Ambos directivos promocionaron este miércoles en Houston el juego que se efectuara el próximo 1 de julio en el “NRG Stadium” entre la selección de México y la de Honduras.

p50506111

Foto: Notimex

Herrera dijo que será un juego interesante, en una ciudad amigable ante la afición conformada por paisanos mexicanos y hondureños. “Va a ver dos equipos importantes y será el último juego antes de ir a Chicago a jugar contra Cuba”, anotó.

“El Piojo” descartó que el hecho de jugar en Houston en un estadio de la NFL dedicada al futbol americano y donde juegan los “Texans “ de Houston, pudiera acarrear algún problema.

“Entendemos que venimos a estadios donde se juegan otros deportes y que la cancha no puede cambiar de un día para otro, pero sabemos que estará en buenas condiciones”. “Tenemos que adaptarnos a las circunstancias de las canchas”, indico.

Jamey Rootes, residente de los “Texans” de Houston y de la compañía de promoción deportiva “Lone Star Sports Entertainment” informó que a poco menos de dos meses del encuentro ya se han vendido 40 mil boletos, lo que muestra el interés de los aficionados.

“Estamos emocionados por los fanáticos, por la calidad del juego que traeremos”, indico. Los dos equipos, participaron en la pasada Copa Mundial en Brasil y “va a ser como tener una atmósfera mundialista” en Houston, señaló.

