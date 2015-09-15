Redacción @Diariodemexusa
El mejor torneo del futbol europeo arranca este día. La actividad de la Champions League se pone en marcha con tres mexicanos en la lista de sus respectivos equipos, se trata de Andrés Guardado, Héctor Moreno y Raúl Jiménez.
Los dos primeros encaran el torneo con el PSV Eindhoven, el vigente campeón del futbol de Holanda que se mide a una de las potencias continentales, Manchester United.
Guardado se perfila para ser titular, mientras que Moreno es duda pues apenas realizó su debut el pasado fin de semana en la zaga del equipo holandes, que actuarpa como local.
En tanto, Raúl Jiménez fue convocado para el cotejo contra el Astana, el equipo sensación de la liga de Kazajistán, que parte como víctima en su visita al Benfica, uno de los equipos de tradición en el torneo europeo.
Asimismo, el Real Madrid, que goleó 6-0 al Espanyol el sábado, se presentará en el torneo como amplio favorito ante el Shakhtar en el duelo estelar del primer día de actividades de la Champions.
“Siento el reto de ganar cada partido. Si afrontamos cada partido con esa mentalidad ganaremos títulos”, delcaró el timonel merengue, Rafael Benítez.
