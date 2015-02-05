El sábado 7 de febrero se realizará una sesión informativa en el condado de Brooklyn
Nueva York.- Con el fin de que la comunidad indocumentada despeje sus dudas acerca de los alivios migratorios anunciados por el presidente Barack Obama, el próximo 7 de febrero habrá una sesión informativa.
La reunión fue organizada por el concejal Carlos Menchaca y contara con panelistas de Immigration Center, Immigrant Justice Corps e Immigration Advocate and Attorney.
Cabe recordar que la Acción Ejecutiva aumentó la cobertura del programa de Acción Diferida para los llegados en la infancia al 1 de enero de 2010, liberó el límite de edad y amplió el amparo de dos a tres años.
Entre los requisitos del programa están demostrar permanencia ininterrumpida en los últimos cinco años, no tener antecedentes penales y estar estudiando o haber aprobado el GED.
En tanto, Acción Diferida para padres (DAPA) tiene como requisito principal ser padre de un ciudadano nacido antes del 20 de noviembre de 2014 y haber estado presente en EU en esa fecha . ■
Foto: Especial
