El sábado 7 de febrero se realizará una sesión informativa en el condado de Brooklyn

DACA

Se espera que las aplicaciones para Acción Diferida para llegados en la infancia comiencen en este mes.

Redacción

Nueva York.- Con el fin de que la comunidad indocumentada despeje sus dudas acerca de los alivios migratorios anunciados por el presidente Barack Obama, el próximo 7 de febrero habrá una sesión informativa.

La reunión fue organizada por el concejal Carlos Menchaca y contara con panelistas de Immigration Center, Immigrant Justice Corps e Immigration Advocate and Attorney.

Cabe recordar que la Acción Ejecutiva aumentó la cobertura del programa de Acción Diferida para los llegados en la infancia al 1 de enero de 2010, liberó el límite de edad y amplió el amparo de dos a tres años.

Entre los requisitos del programa están demostrar permanencia ininterrumpida en los últimos cinco años, no tener antecedentes penales y estar estudiando o haber aprobado el GED.

En tanto, Acción Diferida para padres (DAPA) tiene como requisito principal ser padre de un ciudadano nacido antes del 20 de noviembre de 2014 y haber estado presente en EU en esa fecha . ■

Foto: Especial

