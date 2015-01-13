Fue desarticulado un grupo de delincuentes que se dedicaban al robo de autos con violencia y al secuestro
Redacción
Michoacán– Un grupo de delincuentes que se dedican al robo de autos con violencia y secuestro fue desarticulada por elementos de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE).
La organización integrada por 10 personas, operaba principalmente en la capital del estado, donde además de privar de la libertad a personas, robaba unidades de lujo por encargo.
En una rueda de prensa, el procurador general de justicia del estado, Martín Godoy Castro, dio a conocer que los individuos -nueve hombres y una estudiante de bachillerato- recibían ordenes de Rafael A, conocido como ‘el Fay’ o ‘el Michoacano’.
En la reunión indicó que el pasado 5 de enero, este grupo secuestró a un joven empresario, a quien despojó de un vehículo de lujo y por quien exigió una importante suma de dinero.
El agraviado fue liberado ileso en una acción operativa realizada en un hotel ubicado en la zona oriente de la ciudad, en el lugar fueron detenidos tres miembros de la banda.
Los restantes fueron capturados en diferentes acciones, que se llevaron a cabo en municipios de Morelia.
Durante el dispositivo implementado en la comunidad de Tafetán, municipio de Tzitzio, Rafael A. trató de evitar la detención, al accionar un arma de fuego contra un helicóptero de la institución, sin lograr su objetivo. Los agentes aseguraron un arma de fuego al arrestado, así como 50 gramos de una sustancia granulosa con características de metanfetaminas.
Los delincuentes fueron puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público, que en próximas horas resolverá su situación jurídica aseveró el fiscal.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
