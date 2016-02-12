Internos del Reclusorio Preventivo Varonil Oriente compusieron y grabaron una canción en honor del Papa Francisco, quien realizará una gira pastoral durante seis días a México.
El video y la letra del “Himno al Papa” tema serán entregados al Pontífice a través de la Comisión Pastoral Penitenciaria de la Arquidiócesis Primada de México.
La letra fue escrita por José Antonio Barroso Ortiz de 44 años de edad, quien está recluido desde septiembre de 2013, mientras que la música y los arreglos los realizó una agrupación de 10 músicos e intérpretes del “Mariachi México Juvenil” internos de ese centro penitenciario.
El subsecretario del Sistema Penitenciario, Hazael Ruíz Ortega, dio a conocer que la letra habla de la amistad que ahora establece con el pueblo mexicano.
Destacó que de acuerdo con las estadísticas el 86 por ciento de la población penitenciaria que actualmente asciende a 35 mil 993 personas dice profesar la religión católica.
Por ello, las siete parroquias de los centros penitenciarios de la capital replicarán la homilía del pontífice en la Basílica de Guadalupe y se concederán indulgencias plenarias.
Así mismo, la Comisión Pastoral Penitenciaria repartirá folletos del mensaje del jefe de la Iglesia católica a las personas privadas de su libertad sobre la misericordia.
(Notimex)
Stunning quest there. What happened after? Take care!
I got this site from my buddy who informed me concerning this web
site and now this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative content at this place.
Hi, after reading this amazing paragraph i am also glad to share my familiarity here
with friends.
This design is spectacular! You most certainly
know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what
you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I do believe all the ideas you’ve presented in your post.
They’re really convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for beginners.
May you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired!
Very useful info specifically the ultimate phase 🙂 I maintain such information a
lot. I used to be looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.
I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make one of these excellent informative web
site.
Appreciation to my father who told me concerning this website, this web site is in fact remarkable.
I just like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m relatively sure I’ll learn many new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the following!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another
platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to write a little
comment to support you.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this website needs a lot more attention.
I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
I believe everything published made a lot of sense. But,
what about this? what if you composed a catchier post title?
I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, however suppose you
added a post title that makes people desire more?
I mean Internos de Reclusorio de la Ciudad de México componen canción al
Papa Francisco – Diario de México USA is kinda vanilla. You should peek at Yahoo’s home page
and see how they write post titles to grab viewers interested.
You might add a video or a related pic or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got to say.
In my opinion, it might make your website a little bit
more interesting.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after going through some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
back often!
This piece of writing will assist the internet visitors for creating new blog or even a weblog from start to end.
Great weblog right here! Also your site lots up very fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink in your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
site before but after browsing through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m certainly happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back
often!
Hello, its pleasant article concerning media print, we all understand media is
a great source of information.
Asking questions are in fact fastidious thing if you are not understanding something totally, except this post offers
fastidious understanding even.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A small number of my blog visitors have complained about
my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great
in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest
you few interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things about it!
Hello, everything is going perfectly here and
ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s truly good, keep up writing.
This is the right website for everyone who would like to understand this topic.
You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that’s been discussed for years.
Great stuff, just wonderful!
After looking over a number of the blog posts on your site, I honestly like your technique of writing a blog.
I saved it to my bookmark webpage list and will be
checking back in the near future. Please check out my
web site too and let me know how you feel.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet
browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest
price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet people, its really really good piece of writing on building up new
webpage.
Hi to every body, it’s my first go to see of this website; this
web site includes awesome and actually excellent material in support of visitors.
Hello There. I found your blog the usage of
msn. That is a really neatly written article. I
will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more
of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.