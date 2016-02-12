Por Redacción

Internos del Reclusorio Preventivo Varonil Oriente compusieron y grabaron una canción en honor del Papa Francisco, quien realizará una gira pastoral durante seis días a México.
El video y la letra del “Himno al Papa” tema serán entregados al Pontífice a través de la Comisión Pastoral Penitenciaria de la Arquidiócesis Primada de México.

La letra fue escrita por José Antonio Barroso Ortiz de 44 años de edad, quien está recluido desde septiembre de 2013, mientras que la música y los arreglos los realizó una agrupación de 10 músicos e intérpretes del “Mariachi México Juvenil” internos de ese centro penitenciario.

El subsecretario del Sistema Penitenciario, Hazael Ruíz Ortega, dio a conocer que la letra habla de la amistad que ahora establece con el pueblo mexicano.

Destacó que de acuerdo con las estadísticas el 86 por ciento de la población penitenciaria que actualmente asciende a 35 mil 993 personas dice profesar la religión católica.

Por ello, las siete parroquias de los centros penitenciarios de la capital replicarán la homilía del pontífice en la Basílica de Guadalupe y se concederán indulgencias plenarias.

Así mismo, la Comisión Pastoral Penitenciaria repartirá folletos del mensaje del jefe de la Iglesia católica a las personas privadas de su libertad sobre la misericordia.

(Notimex)

