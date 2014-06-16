Las autoridades de Nueva York informaron que hay siete posibles culpables, todos menor de edad.
Redacción
La policía de Hudson Falls al norte de Nueva York investiga a siete adolecentes acusados de atacar y videograbar las golpizas que propinaban a otros jóvenes en tres hechos realizados en mayo pasado.
Según las autoridades, la edad de los sospechosos oscila entre los 14 y 15 años de edad que serán juzgados en una corte para menores.
Cabe destacar que entre los acusados hay una de joven de 17 años quien será enjuiciada como mayor de edad bajo el cargo de poner en riesgo la vida de un menor.
Según las autoridades los ataques habrían ocurrido en una vivienda, un súper mercado y en la Secundaria Hudson Falls ubicada a unos 70 kilómetros de Albany, en donde una víctima sufrió un traumatismo craneoencefálico, mientras que dos más solo presentaron heridas leves.
Foto:Especial
