Por Bet Nieto

El FBI arrestó a seis individuos en Minneapolis y San Diego; pretendían sumarse al EI

Notimex

El FBI arrestó a seis individuos en Minneapolis y San Diego que buscaban sumarse a las filas del Estado Islámico (EI) en Siria utilizando pasaportes falsos para intentar volar desde México, informaron hoy autoridades estadunidenses.

El fiscal del estado de Minnesota, Andrew Luger, sostuvo que las autoridades federales lograron desmantelar a la red de reclutamiento del EI entre residentes de Minnesota, gracias a que uno de los participantes decidió convertirse en informante del Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI).

“Frustrados por su incapacidad por viajar (a Siria) desde Minneapolis, Nueva York o de otro lugar, los co-conspiradores discutieron la posibilidad de obtener pasaportes falsos y volar a Siria a través de México”, dijo en rueda de prensa.

Cuatro de los seis individuos fueron arrestados el fin de semana en Minneapolis y dos en la ciudad de San Diego.

Islamistas deseaban volar a Siria desde México. Foto: AP

