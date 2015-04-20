El FBI arrestó a seis individuos en Minneapolis y San Diego; pretendían sumarse al EI
Notimex
El FBI arrestó a seis individuos en Minneapolis y San Diego que buscaban sumarse a las filas del Estado Islámico (EI) en Siria utilizando pasaportes falsos para intentar volar desde México, informaron hoy autoridades estadunidenses.
El fiscal del estado de Minnesota, Andrew Luger, sostuvo que las autoridades federales lograron desmantelar a la red de reclutamiento del EI entre residentes de Minnesota, gracias a que uno de los participantes decidió convertirse en informante del Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI).
“Frustrados por su incapacidad por viajar (a Siria) desde Minneapolis, Nueva York o de otro lugar, los co-conspiradores discutieron la posibilidad de obtener pasaportes falsos y volar a Siria a través de México”, dijo en rueda de prensa.
Cuatro de los seis individuos fueron arrestados el fin de semana en Minneapolis y dos en la ciudad de San Diego.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve
had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed
is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a
wonderful activity in this topic!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was taking a look for.
You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers
You made some really good points there. I
looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along
with your views on this web site.
Nice response in return of this issue with real arguments
and telling the whole thing on the topic of that.
It’s not my first time to go to see this site, i am
visiting this web page dailly and obtain fastidious data from
here all the time.
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to grasp a lot approximately this,
like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you simply can do
with a few percent to pressure the message house a little bit, however
other than that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read.
I’ll certainly be back.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article.
Many thanks for supplying these details.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, therefore I
am going to tell her.