Miembros del Instituto de la Artesanía Jalisciense conquistan nuevos espacios, aunque reconocen que falta mucho por hacer
Redacción
Jalisco.- Artesanos de Jalisco venderán sus productos gastronómicos en tiendas de autoservicio, derivado del trabajo conjunto entre el Instituto de la Artesanía Jalisciense (IAJ) y la Secretaría de Desarrollo Económico de la localidad.
Camilo Ramírez, líder del instituto, reconoció que se trata de un importante avance, aunque falta un mayor trabajo en equipo. “vemos que hay muchos productos aún no tienen marca, ni logotipo, ni empaque; hay otros más avanzados e incluso están registrados ante la Secretaría de Hacienda”, dijo.
Añadió que en el Centro de Diseño e Innovación Artesanal del IAJ “les pueden elaborar una imagen para sus productos, tarjetas de presentación, así como el código de barras y el registro de marca sin ningún costo”.
El director de Comercialización del IAJ, René Carrillo Nuño, expresó que los productos deben cumplir ciertas características para venderse en tiendas de ese giro como producto bien sellado, visible, con tabla nutrimental, código de barras, deben estar registrados en la Secretaría de Hacienda y la capacidad de surtir 50 tiendas en la zona metropolitana de Guadalajara.
E invitaron al sector a registrarse en el padrón del IAJ para ser acreedores a apoyos a la producción, herramienta y maquinaria para sus negocios.
Foto: Especial
