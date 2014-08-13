El volante mexicano fue presentado este miércoles con el Rayo Vallecano
Redacción
Este miércoles, el Rayo Vallecano de la primera división de España presentó de manera oficial al centrocampista mexicano Javier Aquino, quien llega procedente del Villarreal CF.
Aquino, nuevo integrante del plantel que dirige el Director Técnico Paco Jémez, fue presentado por el presidente del club, Raúl Martín Presa, en la gala por la revelación del nuevo uniforme del Rayo, de cara a la temporada 2014-2015.
El mediocampista mexicano comentó que cuando supo que saldría del Villarreal siempre buscó una opción que se adaptara a sus características futbolísticas, y al ver la temporada pasada el rendimiento del Rayo Vallecano y tras conocer la filosofía del entrenador y del equipo, sabe que es una buena oportunidad para desarrollar su futbol.
El ex jugador de Cruz Azul aseveró que como nuevo integrante del plantel ‘rayista’ intentará aportar al equipo en la parte defensiva y ofensiva.
Foto: Cortesía Rayo Vallecano
