La empresaria no podrá hacer uso de la marca Omnilife
Redacción
El conflicto entre Jorge Vergara y Angélica Fuentes está lejos de terminar, Javier Coello Trejo abogado del dueño de Chivas aseguró en entrevista con Ciro Gómez Leyva que la resolución del juez décimo de lo mercantil, en Jalisco, no tiene ningún efecto.
Hace apenas unos días, abogados de Angelica Fuentes dieron a conocer que el juez ordenó la reinstalación de la Fuentes en su cargo al frente del grupo Omnilife.
Coello Trejo aseguró que interpondrán una demanda en contra del juez por el delito de administración de justicia y por extralimitar sus funciones.
De esta manera la empresaria no podrá hacer uso de la marca Omnilife ni del uso de la marca Chivas, pues la resolución interpuesta el pasado 22 de mayo ya no esta vigente por una suspensión de amparo interpuesta por los abogados de Vergara.
El abogado confirmo que presentarám cuatro demandas más en contra de Fuentes por despojo y robo de una camioneta y diversas obras de arte, ubicados en un departamento propiedad del dueño de Chivas, sumado a otra demanda por abuso de confianza.
Angélica Fuentes esta citada para el próximo 3 de junio para responder ante estas acusaciones.
Más información:
Ordenan restitución de Angélica Fuentes en Omnilife
obviously like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to
inform the truth however I’ll certainly come back again.
I visited multiple web sites except the audio feature for audio songs current at this web
site is in fact wonderful.
Definitely consider that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the web
the simplest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as folks think about worries that they plainly don’t
recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the
whole thing without having side effect , other folks could take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
I do not even know the way I ended up right here, however I
thought this put up was great. I don’t know who
you might be however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already.
Cheers!
I am actually delighted to glance at this website posts which consists of plenty of
useful information, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this
site, i am visiting this web site dailly and get nice data from here
daily.
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending way too
much time both reading and posting comments. But so
what, it was still worthwhile!
Great information. Lucky me I recently found your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve book-marked it for later!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
What’s up colleagues, its enormous piece of writing
regarding cultureand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.
What’s up friends, good post and good urging commented
here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.