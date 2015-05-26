Por Becarios Web

La empresaria no podrá hacer uso de la marca Omnilife

Redacción

Jorge Vergara iniciará batalla legal contra Angélica Fuentes. Foto: Especial

Jorge Vergara sostiene una batalla legal con su exesposa. Foto: Especial

El conflicto entre Jorge Vergara y Angélica Fuentes está lejos de terminar, Javier Coello Trejo abogado del dueño de Chivas aseguró en entrevista con Ciro Gómez Leyva que la resolución del juez décimo de lo mercantil, en Jalisco, no tiene ningún efecto.

Hace apenas unos días, abogados de Angelica Fuentes dieron a conocer que el juez ordenó la reinstalación de la Fuentes en su cargo al frente del grupo Omnilife.

Coello Trejo aseguró que interpondrán una demanda en contra del juez por el delito de administración de justicia y por extralimitar sus funciones.

De esta manera la empresaria no podrá hacer uso de la marca Omnilife ni del uso de la marca Chivas, pues la resolución interpuesta el pasado 22 de mayo ya no esta vigente por una suspensión  de amparo interpuesta por los abogados de Vergara.

El abogado confirmo que presentarám cuatro demandas más en contra de Fuentes por despojo y robo de una camioneta y diversas obras de arte, ubicados en un departamento propiedad del dueño de Chivas, sumado a otra demanda por abuso de confianza.

Angélica Fuentes esta citada para el próximo 3 de junio para responder ante estas acusaciones.

Más información:

Ordenan restitución de Angélica Fuentes en Omnilife

 

 

 

11 Respuestas

  1. Deloris

    obviously like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to
    inform the truth however I’ll certainly come back again.

    Responder
  3. financial obligations

    Definitely consider that that you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the web
    the simplest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as folks think about worries that they plainly don’t
    recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also outlined out the
    whole thing without having side effect , other folks could take a signal.
    Will probably be again to get more. Thanks

    Responder
  4. seo experts in india

    I do not even know the way I ended up right here, however I
    thought this put up was great. I don’t know who
    you might be however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger in case you aren’t already.
    Cheers!

    Responder
  7. suitable financial

    Having read this I thought it was very enlightening.
    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
    informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending way too
    much time both reading and posting comments. But so
    what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder
  9. Egli Diana Pinto

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
    in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.