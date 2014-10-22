Este miércoles se registraron dos robos en sucursales bancarias a mano armada
Redacción
Este miércoles, fueron asaltadas dos sucursales bancarias ubicadas en la delegación Xochimilco y Cuauhtémoc, informó la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal.
El primer robo ocurrió a las 10:10 horas, cuando dos sujetos armados ingresaron a la sucursal Banamex ubicada Prolongación 16 de Septiembre, número 270, delegación Xochimilco.
De manera intempestiva se acercaron a una cuentahabiente que realizaba un depósito en caja; acto seguido, con una arma de fuego, amagaron a la víctima y la despojaron del efectivo.
Más tarde, el gerente de la sucursal bancaria Santander, que se ubica en Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas y Lorenzo Boturini en la colonia Obrera, reportó que un sujeto armado lo amagó con una pistola y después de exigirle el dinero, huyó.
La SSPDF detalló, que tras recibir los reportes de emergencia, elementos de seguridad acudieron a los sitios mencionados, pero no fue posible detener a los responsables.
Foto: Especial
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular information for
a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog
before but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to
me. Regardless, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll be
book-marking it and checking back frequently!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Undeniably believe that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared
to be on the internet the easiest factor to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked at the same
time as people consider concerns that they plainly don’t recognize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other
people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get
more. Thanks
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, thus he/she wants to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your
broadcast provided vibrant clear concept
I have been surfing online more than three hours as of late, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s lovely price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will probably be much more useful than ever before.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant transparent idea
Excellent write-up. I definitely love this site.
Keep writing!
This text is invaluable. How can I find out more?