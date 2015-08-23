Será sometido a terapia física para relajar los músculos
Notimex
Después de dos días de hospitalización por una lumbalgia crónica y cansancio excesivo, el cantante José Manuel Figueroa fue dado de alta en el hospital donde se encontraba internado desde el 20 de agosto.
El doctor Luis Enrique Pérez Chávez explicó que el intérprete presenta dolor en la espalda baja y cansancio excesivo que detonaron por diversos hechos y se sumaron a la reciente muerte de su padre, el cantautor Joan Sebastian.
Pérez Chávez dijo que no fue nada de gravedad pero se le suministraron analgésicos y relajantes musculares desinflamatorios, además de multivitamínicos vía intravenosa.
“A su salida del hospital se tiene planeado que Figueroa continúe con el mismo tratamiento, sólo que ahora en su casa”, explicó Pérez Chávez, quien comentó que José Manuel deberá tomarse un tiempo de reposo.
Asimismo, también será sometido a terapia física para descontracturar los músculos. “José Manuel luce muy bien y se encuentra tranquilo y relajado, además de que toma en estos momentos un sueño reparador”, concluyó.
