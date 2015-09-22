Redacción
La vida de miles de personas que han salido de Siria ha cambiado por completo, entre ellos está la del joven Aslan, que con apenas 17 años, salió en busca de una vida mejor en compañía de su cachorro Rose, un perro husky siberiano con el que ha recorrido más de 500 kilómetros, para llegar a las islas griegas.
De acuerdo a lo que se ha difundido por el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (UNHCR), muchos amantes de los animales se relacionan con este joven de 17 años de Damasco, Siria. “Hemos visto a otras personas como él, que llevan a sus animales con ellos en el largo viaje a través del Mar Mediterráneo y por Europa. Cuando se ven obligados a huir de su casa debido a la guerra, mucha gente no se plantea dejar a sus mascotas detrás”, relata el video.
Aquí también se explica que Rose cuenta con su propio pasaporte para poder continuar el viaje a su destino soñado en Alemania, a quien carga en un transportador junto con una pequeña mochila en la que apenas carga lo indispensable para sobrevivir.
Al cuestionársele sobre porqué trae a su perro, el contesta simplemente porque ama a su perro y que lo necesita.
