Un video subido a YouTube se muestra a dos jóvenes grabando una tormenta eléctrica en la ciudad de Sídney, Australia, mismos que corrieron con mucha suerte al salvarse de la caída de un potente rayo a tan solo unos metros del lugar.
Un video subido a YouTube se muestra a dos jóvenes grabando una tormenta eléctrica en la ciudad de Sídney, Australia, mismos que corrieron con mucha suerte al salvarse de la caída de un potente rayo a tan solo unos metros del lugar.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website,
as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it
to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your
placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for
much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update
this again very soon.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to
find out where u got this from. many thanks
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also visit this blog
on regular basis to get updated from most recent reports.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled
upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me.
Great job.