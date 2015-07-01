Como previo a sus conciertos en Estados Unidos y Europa, el colombiano estrenó una edición especial de “Loco de Amor”
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
En la antesala a la gira de verano que prepara por Estados Unidos y Europa, Juanes lanzó a la venta el material discográfico “Loco de Amor Tour Edition”, una edición especial donde presenta sorpresas para los fanáticos.
Además de la producción discográfica original, el estreno incluirá cuatro canciones adicionales; “Juntos (Together)”, de la cinta de Disney “McFarland USA”, así como algunas versiones en directo de los temas “Mil Pedazos”, “La Luz” y “Es por tí”.
El colombiano arrancará su viaje en Europa el próximo 3 de julio, presentándose en Londres, para después visitar Berlín, Hamburgo y Oberhausen (Alemania), así como París (Francia), Bree (Bélgica), Amsterdam (Holanda), Milán (Italia), Locarno (Suiza) y Madrid, Santander y Barcelona el 25 de julio (España), entre muchas otras.
En cuanto a la Unión Americana, el intérprete de “La camisa negra” y “A Dios le pido” iniciará sus conciertos el 28 de julio en Bakersfield (California) y concluirá el 4 de diciembre en Miami (Florida), tras 17 presentaciones.
Antes de concluir el tour, Juanes visitará ciudades como Las Vegas (Nevada), Los Ángeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego y San Francisco (California), Chicago (Illinois), Washington DC, y Nueva York (Nueva York), donde llegará con sus espectáculo para deleitar a los fanáticos el próximo 19 de agosto en el Madison Square Garden.
Números:
15 millones de álbumes, aproximadamente, ha vendido el cantante colombiano
7 producciones discográficas ha lanzado al mercado
Foto: Cuartoscuro
