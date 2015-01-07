El artista pop ahora modela ropa interior
Notimex
El cantante Justin Bieber es la nueva imagen de una campaña de ropa interior, junto a la modelo holandesa Lara Stone.
De acuerdo con el portal elpais.com, el ídolo juvenil fue escogido por Calvin Klein para ser la icónica campaña publicitaria, que comenzó en la década de los noventa con Kate Moss y Mark Wahlberg.
“Es una oportunidad y una experiencia fantástica. Es el punto de salida de un emocionante nuevo año, tanto en el plano personal como el profesional”, destacó el cantante.
En la sesión fotográfica, realizada por la pareja de fotógrafos de moda Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Bieber aparece con el torso desnudo, mostrando varios tatuajes y su característico peinado, en unas imágenes captadas en blanco y negro, un formato que permanece desde las primeras campañas de la firma.
El pasado 5 de enero, el intérprete de “Believe” se fracturó un pie, tras jugar un partido de futbol durante unas vacaciones en las Islas Turcas y Caicos.
