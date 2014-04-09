Por Eugenio Zamorano

Redacción

California – El cantante Justin Bieber besó en la boca a otro cantante, Austin Mahone, y subió la foto del recuerdo a su cuenta de Twitter.

Al pie de la foto, el ídolo canadiense publicó un mensaje para retar a sus detractores pues escribió “Conozcan a mi nuevo novio. Soy Bi (bisexual) y qué? Que se joda lo que todo mundo piense” en su cuenta @JustinBieber

En tanto, la sola foto de Bieber besando a Mahone desató miles de críticas y de comentarios positivos, pidiéndole ‘salir del clóset’ aunque prevalecieron quienes acusaron al popero de idear un plan de mercadotecnia más para mantener su nombre en el escándalo independientemente de la calidad de su música.

Por su parte, su flamante ‘novio’ le contestó “¡Qué increíble canción la de anoche, el mundo no está todavía preparado! @justinbieber” en referencia a un dueto, que habrían grabado el mismo día en que chocaron sus labios, en un estudio de grabación.

Después se dio a conocer que en realidad la imagen del beso era falsa pues era un fotomontaje publicado por el mismo Bieber para causar polémica, dándole la razón a quienes lo señalan por ser más famoso por escandaloso que por su música.

Una jugada más del canadiense; todo resultó una falsa noticia

Foto: Especial

