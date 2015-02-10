La actriz se presentará en un encuentro bilingüe
Notimex
El próximo jueves Kate del Castillo dará autógrafos a través de la red social de Twitter como parte del primer evento bilingüe, anunciaron organizadores.
El suceso “#SignMyTweet” (o #FirmaMiTweet en español) con la actriz de cine y televisión, fue anunciado por José Vélez Silva, director de Mercadeo Multicultural para Comcast.
La estrella de la serie de Telemundo “Dueños del paraíso” firmará en vivo tweets de sus fans el 12 de febrero durante una sesión de autógrafos de dos horas de duración.
Vélez Silva informó que los seguidores podrían enviar sus tweets desde este 9 de febrero, para tener la oportunidad de recibir una versión agrandada de su tweet firmado por la actriz.
El evento será presentado por el proveedor de servicios de video e Internet de alta velocidad Xfinity y se aclaró que no será necesario ser suscriptor de Comcast o del primero para participar.
Se explicó que desde el lunes Kate envió un tweet para anunciar #FirmaMiTweet.
A partir de ese momento, los fanáticos que deseen obtener su autógrafo deberán enviar un tweet a @XFINITYLATINO utilizando el hashtag #FirmaMiTweet (o #SignMyTweet en inglés).
Después Kate firmará tweets el jueves 12 de febrero de 08:00 a 10:00 pm Hora del Este (5-7 pm Hora del Pacífico).
Los tweets firmados les serán enviados por correo a los fanáticos como recuerdo. Éste es el tercer evento #SignMyTweet de Xfinity.
Los #SignMyTweet, de Xfinity, anteriores presentaron al miembro del Salón de la Fama de la NFL Emmitt Smith y al receptor abierto de los New York Giants y Novato del Año Odell Beckham, Jr.
“Me enorgullece ser la primera actriz bilingüe en tomar parte de #SignMyTweet (o #FirmaMiTweet en español)”, declaró Kate.
“Es una forma fantástica de interactuar con los fans que están viendo “Dueños del paraíso”.
Esta última, que marca el regreso de Kate a la televisión en español, cuenta con un reparto de casi 30 actores y está basada en una historia que se desarrolla a finales de los 70 y principios de los 80.
Ésta narra la historia de “Anastasia Cardona” (Del Castillo), una mujer sin rastros de inocencia y cuya vida ha sido marcada por la pobreza y la violencia y quien se ve arrastrada al mundo de las drogas.
Foto: Archivo
What’s up, its fastidious post regarding media print, we all be familiar with
media is a impressive source of information.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems
with your website. It appears as if some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This may be
a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Cheers
Hello there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by error,
while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and
would just like to say kudos for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.
Generally I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very
compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing
style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the idea of a user in his/her mind
that how a user can know it. Therefore that’s why this
post is great. Thanks!
You need to take part in a contest for one of
the most useful websites on the web. I’m going to highly recommend this blog!
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning unpredicted feelings.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing
difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t join it.
Is there anyone else having the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before finish I am reading this
wonderful post to improve my experience.
Great article.