La cantante estadounidense compartió el mismo inmueble que el representativo nacional en en Mundial de Brasil 2014
Redacción
Ciudad de México.-Quizá la inspiración de los seleccionados mexicanos en su partido contra Brasil vino directamente desde el hotel en donde se hospedaron antes.
Según información de los medios locales, la cantante Katy Perry se encuentra en Brasil y estuvo muy cerca del equipo mexicano que se hospedó en el Pestana Resort, en la zona hotelera de Ponte Negra.
Los fans de la cantante se reunieron con los de la Selección y juntos soportaron fuertes lluvias mientras aguardaban durante horas en la entrada del hotel para intentar ver a sus ídolos. Katy estuvo presente en el partido entre Estados Unidos y Ghana en la Arena Das Dunas, en donde el Tri venció a Camerún en su debut de Brasil 2014.
El diario O Globo dijo que la única petición de Perry fue tener una suite frente al océano, sin nada más extravagante. Ese es uno de los hoteles más exclusivos de la ciudad y se encuentra custodiado por parte de militares para garantizar la seguridad de sus invitados internacionales.
El equipo mexicano dejó ese lugar y viajó a Fortaleza (otra ciudad) a enfrentar su segundo partido del Grupo A, en el que empató contra Brasil.
La cantante, por su parte, se encuentra en una pequeña pausa para iniciar la promoción de Metamorphosis Music, su propio sello discográfico con el que comenzará a lanzar al estrellato a artistas jóvenes; el primero es Ferras.
Foto: Especial
