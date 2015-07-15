La novena del joven circuito se llevó las palmas 6 a 3
Cincinnati, EUA., 14 Jul (Notimex).- El equipo de la Liga Americana se adjudicó el Juego de Estrellas 2015 del beisbol de Grandes Ligas, al vencer 6-3 al de la Liga Nacional, que contó con el primera base mexicano Adrián González.
Ante más de 40 mil aficionados en el Great American Ball Park de esta ciudad, los del “joven circuito” se enfilaron al triunfo, tras armar dos racimos de dos rayas en las entradas cinco y siete.
Además, la Liga Americana tuvo el aporte de dos jonrones solitarios conectados por Mike Trout (1), de Angelinos de Los Ángeles, y Brian Dozier (1), de Mellizos de Minnesota, en las tandas uno y ocho.
Por los del viejo circuito, Andrew McCutchen (1), de Piratas de Pittsburgh, también pegó un panorámico cuadrangular solitario en el sexto tramo.
En este juego de celebridades 2015, participó con la Liga Nacional el toletero mexicano Adrián González, primera base de Dodgers de Los Ángeles, quien tuvo una regular actuación.
El mexicano “Titán” González bateó esta noche de 1-0, con un ponche recibido y fue dejado en las bases en una ocasión, para cumplir así con su quinto Juego de Estrellas en su destacada carrera en “el Gran Circo”.
El estelar pitcher de Tigres de Detroit, David Price (1-0), se llevó el triunfo para el joven circuito, mientras que la estrella de Dodgers de Los Ángeles, Clayton Kershaw (0-1) cargó con el revés.
Con este triunfo, el equipo de la Liga Americana que alcance llegar a la Serie Mundial 2015, tendrá la posibilidad de abrir en casa el llamado “clásico de otoño”.
Liga Americana 100 020 210– 6 7 2
Liga Nacional 010 001 001– 3 6 0
PG: David Price (1-0). PD: Clayton Kershaw (0-1). Sv: No hubo. Jrs: LA: Mike Trout (1), Brian Dozier (1). LN: Andrew McCutchen (1).
Foto: Twitter
This paragraph is genuinely a pleasant one it helps new web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.
I have read so many articles or reviews regarding the blogger lovers but
this post is truly a good post, keep it up.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here
by searching for audio book
Hi there, I read your blog regularly. Your humoristic style is witty, keep doing what
you’re doing!
At this time it seems like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hey very nice blog!
Hello, I do believe your web site could possibly be
having web browser compatibility issues. When I
take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks
fine however when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that,
great website!
After I initially left a comment I appear to
have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I recieve four
emails with the exact same comment. Is there a way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic
blog!
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative
and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something that too few folks are
speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt for something regarding this.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go to see this weblog on regular
basis to obtain updated from most up-to-date reports.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use
of msn. That is a very neatly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely return.
Wonderful post however I was wanting to know if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Kudos!
I am really pleased to read this blog posts which includes tons of
valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this site.
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge
to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly
appreciated!
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your site is very helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this
blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.