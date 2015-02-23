Por Becarios Web

El 21 de febrero de 1910 se fundó la Cruz Roja

Redacción

Con motivo del aniversario 105 de la  institución de asistencia priva, la agencia NOTIMEX, ha creado una infrografía en la que podemos conocer las actividades de dicha organización en el año 2014.

INFOGRAFIACRUZROJA

