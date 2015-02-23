El 21 de febrero de 1910 se fundó la Cruz Roja
Redacción
Con motivo del aniversario 105 de la institución de asistencia priva, la agencia NOTIMEX, ha creado una infrografía en la que podemos conocer las actividades de dicha organización en el año 2014.
