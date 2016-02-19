Pumas debutó con el pie derecho en la Copa Libertadores tras imponerse 4-2 al Emelec de Ecuador. De esta forma, los felinos suman sus primeros tres puntos en el grupo 7.
El inicio del partido no pudo ser mejor para Pumas, pues sólo se habían jugado 16 segundos cuando ya estaban al frente en el marcador. Luis Quiñones desbordó por la banda izquierda, mandó el balón al área y Giovanni Nazareno no alcanzó a rechazar el envío, lo que dejó con total libertad a Ismael Sosa, quien mandó el balón al fondo.
El de Sosa se convirtió en el gol más rápido de un equipo mexicano en Copa Libertadores y el sexto en la historia del torneo. El récord le pertenece a Félix Suárez, quien con el Alianza de Perú marcó a los seis segundos en 1976.
Pumas pudo ampliar la ventaja a los 17 minutos, pero Sosa estrelló el balón en el poste pese a que se encontraba a escasos cinco metros de la portería. El yerro tuvo sus consecuencias. Un minuto más tarde, Ángel Mena empató para el Emelec gracias a una combinación con Emanuel Herrera, quien lo dejó de frente al Pikolín, a quien superó con un globito.
Sin embargo, Pumas volvió a aprovechar las desatenciones del rival para marcar el segundo gol. Darío Verón le ganó la espalda a su marcador y remató con la cabeza un centro de Luis Fuentes desde la izquierda para dejar inmóvil al portero Esteban Dreer.
El segundo tiempo fue una feria de emociones en Ciudad Universitaria. David Cabrera salió expulsado por una fuerte entrada sobre Fernando Giménez a los 64’ y Ángel Mena empató para el Emelec dos minutos después.
Gerardo Alcoba guardó el balón en la red en un tiro de esquina con un cabezazo al 70’. Y tres minutos después, Sosa desbordó por la derecha, mandó un centro raso que provocó el autogol de Luis Quiñones para el 4-2 definitivo.
