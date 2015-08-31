Por Laura Cordero

Se estrenará el próximo 4 de septiembre en el Village East Cinema 

Redacción

La ópera prima del realizador mexicano Diego Quemada-Diez, llegará con casi dos años de retraso a salas de cine en la Unión Americana. La cinta, un retrato crudo de la migración humana de Centroamérica a Estados Unidos, ha sido reconocida en los más prestigiados festivales de cine.

Foto: Facebook

Foto: Facebook

“La jaula de oro” tuvo su estreno mundial en la sección Una Cierta Mirada del Festival de Cannes, donde fue galardonada con el Premio a Mejor Elenco, el Premio Gillo Pontecorv y una Mención Especial François Chalais.

Se estrenará el próximo 4 de septiembre en el Village East Cinema, antes de exhibirse en otras ciudades de Estados Unidos en el otoño.

LA MÁS PREMIADA

Con más de 80 premios, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Director en el Festival de Cine de Tesalónica, y al Mejor Director Novel en el Festival de Cine de Chicago, “La jaula de oro” se convirtió en la película mexicana más galardonada en la historia. La cinta barrió en la 56 edición de los Premios Ariel, el premio otorgado por la Academia Mexicana de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, donde recibió nueve estatuillas, entre ellos por Mejor Película, Ópera Prima, Guión Original, Actor (Brandon López) y Actor de Reparto (Rodolfo Domínguez).

