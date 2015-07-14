El argentino regresará a su casa en el barrio de la Boca
AP .- Justo el día de su presentación con Boca Juniors, Juventus anunció la cesión del artillero argentino Carlos Tevez. “Muchas gracias Carlitos”, escribió en su web el club de Turín.
“El Apache deja Juventus después de dos temporadas grandiosas. Vuelve a su casa, al club que lo lanzó: jugará el próximo año con la camiseta del Boca Juniors”, señaló el club italiano en su portal de internet.
Precisa que la transferencia al Boca Juniors fue a título definitivo por un valor de 6.5 millones de euros, pagable en una única solución el 15 de diciembre de 2016.
“Tal operación no genera efectos económicos significativos para Juventus” que será compensada con la adquisición temporal, hasta el 30 de junio de 2017, del delantero de 18 años Guido Nahuel Vadala, por 3.5 millones de euros que deberá pagar el 31 de diciembre de 2016”, expresa el comunicado.
El acuerdo prevé además la facultad de Juventus de ejercer, dentro del 20 de abril de 2017, el derecho de opción de compra.
Foto: AP
