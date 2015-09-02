Realizador critica la doble moral de las industrias
Ana Pineda [email protected]
Las industrias cinematográficas en México y Estados Unidos actualmente no están representando la migración en las pantallas; no obstante, que a ambos países los divida la frontera con mayor flujo humano.
Adán Salinas Rueda, director general de la Muestra Internacional de Cine con Perspectiva de Género, habló de la crisis que se ha generado por este fenómeno social, y criticó duramente la doble moral con la que ambos países abordan este tema.
“El tipo de películas de realidad social no se están mostrando en México, las cinco más taquilleras el año pasado no abordaron la problemática de forma objetiva”, dijo Salinas.
Bajo ese contexto, detalló que la muestra este año abordará la movilidad humana y la migración.
Un fenómeno estereotipado
“El cine a veces exagera o reconstruye los estereotipos, es algo penado y encasillado, las estadísticas dicen que las mexicanas al cruzar la frontera serán violadas”, dijo.
Puntualizó que este hecho se ha derivado al incrementado del flujo de mujeres a la Unión Americana, a quienes se les ha dado más trabajo como babysitter.
El también cineasta expicó que en la edición de este año la muestra busca crear una reflexión entre el público y las personas que padecen este problema.
“Todos los servicios de Estados Unidos los hace gente principalmente migrante y no lo visibilizan ellos; nosotros somos quienes les decimos ‘a ver, tu economía funciona casi casi por nosotros’, pero la ideología gringa no es así”, afirmó Salinas Rueda.
En ese sentido, calificó las declaraciones del precandidato republicano Donald Trump como: “Terribles, intolerantes, ignorantes”, que denotan a un señor ajeno a las circunstancias de una economía básica y de una realidad que le concierne a la mayoría de la población.
Por su parte, la directora de GenderLab, Hipatia Argüero, quien forma parte de la organización de la muestra cinematográfica, fue tajante al decir que la obsesión de separar a la gente con un obstáculo es algo burdo.
La Muestra Internacional de Cine con Perspectiva de Género se llevará a cabo del 3 de septiembre hasta el 29 de octubre en varias ciudades de México.
Foto: Especial
