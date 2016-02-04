Aunque muy raro que parezca, en una pequeña ciudad de China se ha suscitado un evento digno de la serie televisiva “Mil maneras de morir”, luego de que paramédicos tuvieron que separar a una mujer de un anciano, esto al verse “atrapados” a través de sus partes íntimas, pero lo más insólito es que el hombre en cuestión estaba muerto.
De acuerdo a lo que se ha dado a conocer este hecho extraño ocurrió debido a una condición médica que se denomina “pene cautivo” y sucede cuando los músculos que se encuentran en la vagina se contraen durante un orgasmo, causando que el pene del hombre se inflame a tal grado de no poder retirarlo del aparato sexual de la mujer.
Esto fue lo que le pasó a este hombre, que murió durante la relación sexual, quedando erecto su pene y por lo que cuerpos de emergencia lo trasladaron a un hospital, lo cual quedó grabado en un video que se ha reproducido en redes sociales de China y del mundo.
