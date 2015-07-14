En Colima y Michoacán se activaron las alertas para la población
Notimex Follow @DDMexico
Ciudad de México.- El Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil de la Secretaría de Gobernación dio a conocer que continúa el monitoreo permanente del volcán de Colima ante la constante actividad explosiva registrada en los últimos días.
A través de su cuente de Twitter, recordó a la población que ante caída ceniza es importante seguir las recomendaciones para evitar daños a la salud e incidentes graves.
En ese sentido, recordó que algunas de las recomendaciones a seguir son: cubrir nariz y boca con un pañuelo húmedo o cubreboca, limpiar ojos y garganta con agua pura, utilizar lentes de armazón y evitar los de contacto, así como permanecer lo más posible dentro de la casa.
Además, cerrar, cubrir o tapar ventanas, depósitos de agua, coladeras de patios y azoteas, aparatos, equipos y automóviles para evitar contaminación, obstrucciones, deterioro o rayones, respectivamente.
También sugirió que en la medida de lo posible, se evite conducir y que en caso de que sea necesario, se haga a baja velocidad y con las luces encendidas para evitar accidentes.
Por su parte, el Centro Nacional de Prevención de Desastres (Cenapred) recolectó muestras de ceniza del volcán de Colima para determinar sus características y las consecuencias en la salud de la población.
“Dolores” pega en Michoacán
De igual manera, los reflectores se encuentran enfocados en Michoacán, lugar en el que el Huracán “Dolores”, pasó de tormenta tropical a categoría 1 con lluvias fuertes de entre 50 a 75 mm, en las regiones Costa Grande, Costa Chica, Acapulco, Montaña y la Sierra, así como fuertes en el resto del territorio estatal, por lo que la Secretaría de Protección Civil del gobierno del estado recomendó extremar precauciones.
En un comunicado, la dependencia informó que en la mayor parte del territorio estatal prevalecerán temperaturas elevadas, mientras que en municipios de la Tierra Caliente se registrarán hasta 40 grados centígrados.
Refirió que en su reporte, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) dio a conocer que hasta ayer dicho fenómeno natural se ubicó a 265 kilómetros al suroeste de Punta San Telmo, Michoacán y a 275 kilómetros al sur-suroeste de Manzanillo, Colima con desplazamiento al oeste-noroeste a 19 kilómetros por hora.
Foto: AP / Cuartoscuro
If some one needs to be updated with hottest technologies after that he must be pay a quick visit this site and be up to date everyday.
Your way of describing the whole thing in this
article is actually nice, all be able to simply understand
it, Thanks a lot.
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to in the hunt for
extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my website thus i
came to return the want?.I am trying to find issues to enhance my site!I guess its adequate to
make use of some of your ideas!!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, except before end I am
reading this wonderful article to increase my experience.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears
a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help prevent content
from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Very good info. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved as a favorite for later!
Hi there, I found your site via Google while searching for a similar matter, your website got here up,
it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply changed into alert to your weblog
via Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who proceed this in future.
Lots of other folks shall be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Hi there to every one, the contents present at this web page are genuinely
amazing for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hiya very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the
feeds additionally? I’m happy to seek out numerous helpful
information here within the put up, we need develop more techniques on this regard,
thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Asking questions are actually pleasant thing if you are not understanding
anything fully, however this post presents nice understanding yet.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.
Peculiar article, totally what I wanted to find.
It’s an remarkable piece of writing designed for all the online visitors;
they will take advantage from it I am sure.
Awesome things here. I am very satisfied to see
your article. Thanks so much and I’m taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I am really grateful to the owner of this web site who has shared
this impressive post at here.
I’m more than happy to uncover this web site. I want to
to thank you for ones time for this particularly
wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look
at new stuff in your site.
I do believe all the ideas you have presented for your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are too brief for starters.
May you please prolong them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices
out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Thank you!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page
at proper place and other person will also do same in favor of you.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who had been doing a
little research on this. And he in fact bought me dinner
because I found it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this subject here on your
web site.