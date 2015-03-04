Por Becarios Web

Misao Okawa cumple 117 años el 5 de marzo

AP

Misao Okawa cumplirá mañana 117 años. Foto AP

La persona más anciana del mundo cree que 117 años no parece tanto tiempo.

Eso fue lo que dijo el miércoles Misao Okawa, hija de un artesano de kimonos, en una celebración la víspera de su 117mo cumpleaños. Apropiadamente, se vistió con un kimono rosa decorado con diseños de cerezos en flor.

Okawa nació en Osaka el 5 de marzo de 1898 y fue reconocida como la persona más anciana del mundo por el libro Guinness de los Récords en 2013.

En los últimos meses ha reducido un poco su ritmo y está teniendo problemas de audición, pero sigue comiendo bien y con buena salud, según la residencia de Osaka donde vive.

Okawa se casó en 1919 con su marido, Yukio, y tuvieron tres hijos, dos chicas y un niño. Ahora tiene cuatro nietos y seis bisnietos. Su esposo murió en 1931.

 

