Por Enrique Corte

Aparece celebrando con sus hijos

Redacción

México DF.- Christian ‘Chucho’ Benítez no era fanático de las redes sociales, pero ocasionalmente utilizaba su cuenta de Twitter, la cual utilizó por última vez el primero de mayo de este año, cuando publicó una foto con sus dos hijos y un pastel de cumpleaños.Chucho Benitez

Benítez murió con apenas 27 años de edad, aunque no se ha aclarado la causa de la muerte, pues mientras unos afirman que fue un paro cardiaco, otros hablan de un accidente y de negligencia médica, así como de problemas con el idioma.

Benítez jugó en El Nacional de Ecuador (2004-2007), Santos Laguna (2007-2009 y 2010-2011), Birmingham City FC (2009-2010), América (2011-2013) y El Jaish SC de Qatar, donde apenas iniciaría temporada.

Foto: Twitter

