Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Representantes de la televisora exaltan el talento que hay en sus programas y hablan de la competencia

Ingrid

La empresa confirmó que en 2015 realizarán otra edición del exitoso programa.

Luis Farias @luis_live4ever

La segunda edición de ‘La Academia Kids’ llegó a su final y tras el triunfo obtenido por la pequeña Karla Herrarte, Roberto Romagnoli, director del proyecto y la conductora Ingrid Coronado, aseguraron que los pequeños que participaron en el reality musical, son artistas más talentosos que los integrantes del programa ‘La Voz México’.

“Tenemos un gran talento en el programa que no lo tiene la competencia, que no lo tiene el ‘Canal 2’ a la hora de transmitir el programa ‘La Voz’; la voz la tienen estos niños y le dan vuelta a cualquier participante del otro reality”, expresó Romagnoli.

Por su parte, Ingrid mencionó que le asombra el talento de los infantes, ya que considera cantan mejor que los adultos.

Próximo concurso

En el evento en el que se presentaron Karla, Sarah, Nicole y Alexis, ganadores de ‘La Academia Kids 2014’, los representantes de la televisora confirmaron la realización de la tercera edición del programa para el próximo año, en el que también esperan contar con participantes de otros países latinos.

Foto: Especial

