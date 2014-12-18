Representantes de la televisora exaltan el talento que hay en sus programas y hablan de la competencia
Luis Farias @luis_live4ever
La segunda edición de ‘La Academia Kids’ llegó a su final y tras el triunfo obtenido por la pequeña Karla Herrarte, Roberto Romagnoli, director del proyecto y la conductora Ingrid Coronado, aseguraron que los pequeños que participaron en el reality musical, son artistas más talentosos que los integrantes del programa ‘La Voz México’.
“Tenemos un gran talento en el programa que no lo tiene la competencia, que no lo tiene el ‘Canal 2’ a la hora de transmitir el programa ‘La Voz’; la voz la tienen estos niños y le dan vuelta a cualquier participante del otro reality”, expresó Romagnoli.
Por su parte, Ingrid mencionó que le asombra el talento de los infantes, ya que considera cantan mejor que los adultos.
Próximo concurso
En el evento en el que se presentaron Karla, Sarah, Nicole y Alexis, ganadores de ‘La Academia Kids 2014’, los representantes de la televisora confirmaron la realización de la tercera edición del programa para el próximo año, en el que también esperan contar con participantes de otros países latinos.
Foto: Especial
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers
and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful info particularly the remaining phase
🙂 I deal with such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very
lengthy time. Thank you and good luck.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem
to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board
and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give one thing back and aid others such as you helped me.
Great information. Lucky me I found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have bookmarked it for later!
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest
authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same subjects
you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
an email.